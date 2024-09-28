Tamil Nadu edu dept issues safety guidelines for North-East monsoon

CHENNAI: Ahead of the North-East monsoon, the School Education Department on Saturday issued precautions and school safety and cleanliness procedures for all schools to follow across Tamil Nadu.

As per the notification from the department, schools have been directed to check the electrical connections in schools, cleaning of drains and sealing of open drains, filling of potholes and removal of branches of trees in and around the school premises.

Also, the school management should submit the details of key holders of schools and canteens to the concerned revenue department officials to accommodate vulnerable people in schools during calamities like floods.

Additionally, the schools have been directed to avoid accumulation of water on school roofs and if so to drain it immediately. And, the department has ordered schools to avoid dilapidated buildings completely while also informing the students on do's and don'ts during calamities.

"School heads should carry out necessary work with the help of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) staff and school management committee (SMC) to maintain school buildings. Also, the roof of the school buildings should be inspected and maintenance measures should be taken," the circular from the department read.

Some of the other directions from the department are; schools should ensure there is no water stagnation in school premises, advice parents to restrict children from venturing near water body during holidays, monitor/avoid the school compound wall during rains, lock the classrooms/toilets affected during rains, check the condition of electrical switches, fans, lights and exposed wirings and ensure proper supply of drinking water and tap water in school premises.

As schools mostly serve as relief camps during floods, the respective chief education officer, block education officers and primary education officers should ensure all directions are strictly followed, the circular insisted.