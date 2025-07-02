Tamil Nadu: Dentist held for misbehaving with 20-year-old patient

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police arrested a doctor, who allegedly tried to misbehave with a college student, on Tuesday.

On Monday, a 20-year-old college student from Kancheepuram visited the dental clinic owned by Dr Manikandan (29) of Tiruparundhikundram in Kancheepuram.

Police said Manikandan allegedly tried to misbehave with the girl. Following this, she filed a complaint at the Sivakanchi police station.

The police registered a case, and after a preliminary inquiry, they arrested Manikandan on Tuesday. He was remanded in judicial custody.