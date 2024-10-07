Tamil literature takes centre stage in this year's golu arrangements

CHENNAI: Keeping Golu during Navarathiri is a cherished tradition observed for decades. Traditionally, idols of gods are arranged in the Golu setup, but many have begun experimenting with this practice. Some select specific themes and curate dolls to reflect those ideas, showcasing their creativity and adding a unique charm to the Golu display. This year, a notable trend is the influence of Tamil literature on Golu arrangements, bringing a rich cultural element to the celebration.

Tholkaappiyam, the oldest extant Tamil grammar text and a cornerstone of Tamil literature, has inspired many literature enthusiasts who celebrate Golu. “Tholkaappiyam categorises living beings into six categories: those with one sense, two senses, three senses, four senses, five senses, and six senses. Many arrange their Golu steps based on this classification, allowing them to reconnect with ancient literature. It’s a refreshing change, and I hope more people take the time to explore our rich literary heritage,” says Tamil historian Meenakshi Devaraj.

Andal Thirukalyana Vaibhogame golu display

Recently, Meenakshi curated an ‘Ainthinai Golu’ for an event called Sempozhil, which focused on Tamil and village culture in Madras. “Many ancient Tamil poems are based on the concept of ‘Thinai.’ This convention classifies various landscapes and details the environment, the gods worshipped, flora and fauna, people, occupations, food, and social practices of each region. The Thinai convention, found in poetry over 2,000 years old, highlights the antiquity of the Tamil language and the richness of Tamil culture.”

Thinai classifies the ecosystem into five categories: Kurini (mountain area), Mullai (forest land), Marutham (agricultural land), Paalai (desert land), and Neithal (seashore). This classification is known as ‘Ainthinai.’ “In the Ainthinai Golu, we created five steps to showcase these landscapes, as mentioned in ancient Tamil texts from the Sangam period. Each step featured dolls and items representative of that particular landscape. I especially wanted to include the ancient Tamil goddess Kotravai, considered the deity of the desert, but since I couldn't find one, I made a representation myself. I believe that this Golu setup offers a vivid visualisation of the landscapes for visitors, making the concepts from the texts more accessible. Presenting literature in this format can be particularly engaging for students and young people,” says Meenakshi.

Kotravai who is considered the deity of the desert

Swarna Kolu from Thejus begins with extensive research on scripts and literature related to the chosen theme, starting about six months before Navarathiri. “We select stories from literature that are suitable for visual representation and take detailed notes on the characters and elements for each display. This year, we have chosen the theme of Andal Thirukalyana Vaibhogame,” says Shanthi Chandrasekhar, director of Thejus.

Meenakshi Devaraj

Andal's chosen path of Bhakti was one of hero worship, where she envisioned herself as the heroine and Lord Vishnu as her beloved hero. “In her Thiruppavai and Nachiyar Thirumozhi, she beautifully expressed her devotion, compassion, and intense longing for union with Vishnu through the lens of Sringara Bhava. Andal stands unparalleled in both devotion and love. The hymns Tiruppavai and Nachiyar Thirumozhi, composed by her, are among the most significant works in the Tamil Vaishnavite tradition, comparable to the Vedas in their spiritual depth. These works help us understand Andal's profound devotion. This year’s Golu display, Andal Thirukalyana Vaibhogame, showcases the life of Andal and her heartfelt hymns, culminating in her grand and divine wedding to Rangamannar,” she adds.