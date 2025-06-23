Actor Srikanth enquired by Chennai Police in drug case 

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Srikanth is being enquired by the Chennai Police for his alleged links with a drug peddler.

The actor was issued summons to appear for police enquiry and later taken to a government hospital for medical checkup.

Police sources said that Srikanth is being probed for his links with suspended AIADMK IT wing functionary Prasad who was first arrested by the Nungambakkam police for a brawl in a pub.

Prasad had reportedly introduced the actor to a drug peddler who was arrested by the Thousand lights police for alleged possession of cocaine.