Tambaram station maintenance: MTC to operate additional buses on Sunday

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced special buses as the Southern Railway has restricted operations of local trains on Sunday due to maintenance works at Tambaram Railway Station.

Local trains from Beach station will be operated only up to Pallavaram station from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday, a press statement said.

“To help passengers, 10 additional buses will be operated between Tambaram and Pallavaram, 20 additional buses from T Nagar and 20 more from the Broadway bus stand,” the release added.

More buses will be added based on requirements of the day. Measures have been taken to monitor the operations by deploying officers in important bus stands.