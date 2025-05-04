Tambaram Sanatorium rail station: Elevators closed for over a year denies access to disabled to FOB

CHENNAI: Though it’s one of the busiest suburban stations in the city, there’s no dearth of problems at the Tambaram Sanatorium railway. Two elevators, which were built over a year ago, are not open to the public. This forces commuters to use the stairs to access the foot over bridge (FOB).

Construction of the FOB and elevators began after repeated complaints by commuters about the dilapidated condition of the subway, thanks to official neglect. Even after mild rainfall, it gets inundated, and the water does not drain for weeks.

According to official sources, around 15,000 people use the station each day, as the area is surrounded by IT firms, government hospital, court and Revenue offices. “Installation of the street elevators has been going on for more than a year, and is yet to be completed. The access ways are not open to the elevators on the streets in the east and west side,” rued Dayanand Krishnan, an activist in the area.

In Chitlapakkam, most residents are senior citizens. Being the closest station, they depend on the station for their daily commute. “Since there is no lift or escalator, many hesitate to use the station. The elevator has to open soon, and the Southern Railway must take steps to construct escalators,” opined P Viswanathan, convener, Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee.

When contacted, an official attached to the SR’s Chennai division said, “Only a few minor engineering works are pending. The elevator will be open to the public within 10 days.”