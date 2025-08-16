Tambaram RPF traces and returns passenger’s bag with gold jewellery

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Tambaram railway station recovered a handbag containing gold jewellery and cash on Friday and returned it to the passenger who had inadvertently left it behind.

The bag, belonging to Vasudevan (65), a resident of Choolaimedu, contained about five sovereigns of gold ornaments valued at Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1,000 in cash. He and his wife had planned to travel to Tiruchendur by the Chendur Express that evening.

The couple, after boarding an unreserved coach at Tambaram, realised near Chengalpattu that the handbag had been left behind on a bench at the 8th platform. They alighted at Chengalpattu and lodged a complaint with the RPF there.

Alerted by the message, a woman sub-inspector of the Tambaram RPF checked the platform and found the unattended bag. On inspection, jewellery and cash were found intact.

Vasudevan and his wife later returned to Tambaram, identified the bag, and, after verification, it was handed over to them. The RPF personnel also advised the couple to be cautious while travelling.

The couple expressed gratitude to the officers before resuming their journey to Tiruchendur via Tirunelveli later in the night.