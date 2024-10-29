Tambaram police seize 155.3 kg ganja in single day

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police busted a major ganja smuggling racket by seizing 150 kg ganja from a truck near Railway ground in Tambaram on Monday. Another 5.3 kg of ganja was recovered in another case, police said.

On Monday, at about 9 am, the Pallikaranai Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) received a tip-off about the movement of ganja in East Tambaram following which a special team intercepted a load van. On checking the vehicle, police teams found 150 kg of ganja and arrested two persons --- R Muthuvel Pandi (37) and U Chandra Kumar (34) --- both from Tuticorin district.

Probe revealed that the duo had purchased ganja from Andhra Pradesh, meant for sale in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

In another case, the Tambaram PEW secured a man carrying a suspicious parcel that turned out to contain 5.3 kg of ganja. The accused, who was identified as Suresh Mahapatra of Odisha, told police that he had bought the ganja from Odisha to sell them to guest workers in Chennai.

The accused in both cases were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.