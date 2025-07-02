Tambaram Police launch Traffic Marshal Fleet, aim major safety gains

CHENNAI: In a significant push to enhance road safety and traffic management, Tambaram City Commissioner of Police on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of 26 dedicated "Traffic Marshal" two-wheelers at the Chromepet police station.

This new initiative by the Tambaram City Traffic Police (TCTP) aims to bolster patrols and rapid response across key arterial roads, including GST Road, OMR, ECR, the 200ft radial road, and other vital routes within the city limits. Each specially equipped motorcycle features a Public Address system, siren, and blinking lights to maximize visibility, particularly during challenging night patrols and peak rush hours.

The Traffic Marshals will operate in 8-hour shifts, strategically deployed during peak traffic times. Their duties will focus on:

* Clearing traffic congestion.

* Efficiently managing accident scenes.

* Assisting motorists with vehicle breakdowns.

* Ensuring smooth traffic flow near educational institutions and offices.

The launch of the Marshal fleet coincides with the TCTP reporting substantial progress from its ongoing road safety and enforcement campaigns:

1. Infrastructure & Encroachment: Major drives removed over 150 roadside food carts encroaching on arterial roads. Infrastructure upgrades, like the improved Kamatchi Hospital Junction (reducing waiting times) and the new one-way system in Kundrathur, have eased traffic flow.

2. Strict Enforcement: The TCTP has significantly ramped up enforcement:

Total cases under the Motor Vehicles Act surged to 2,25,109 till June 2025, up from 1,50,778 in 2024.

Helmet violation cases alone jumped to 48,551(compared to 26,051 in 2024).

A strict drive against wrong-side driving resulted in over 4,000cases.

Drunken driving enforcement intensified dramatically, with 4,827 cases booked in 2025 (up from 1,937 in 2024). All offenders faced license cancellation.

3. Accident Reduction: These combined efforts have yielded tangible safety improvements:

Fatal accidents decreased by 51 cases (a 24% reduction).

Serious non-fatal accidents dropped by 159 cases.

* Increased late-night patrolling contributed to fewer night-time accidents.

* All identified accident-prone "black spots" have been rectified through coordination with civic bodies, road authorities, and the NHAI.

4. Public Awareness: Campaigns like "No Helmet No Ride," drives against wrong-side driving, and workshops for auto/cab drivers continue to promote safe driving habits and legal compliance.

Abin Dinesh Modak, Commissioner of Police, Tambaram City, emphasized that the new Traffic Marshal fleet represents a critical addition to the city's traffic management arsenal, enabling faster response and enhanced visibility on the roads, further building upon the safety gains already achieved.