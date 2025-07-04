Tambaram police launch rehab centre for kids affected by crime, drug abuse

CHENNAI: In a move to bolster child protection and rehabilitation efforts, the Tambaram city police on Thursday inaugurated a dedicated counselling centre named "Thalaraadha Thalirkal". Located at Block no. 30 at the Perumbakkam TNUHDB, the centre aims to provide crucial care and support specifically for children who are victims of crime or affected by drug abuse.

The primary aim of "Thalaraadha Thalirkal" is to offer comprehensive psychological and emotional support to traumatised children, ensuring both the children and their families are treated with utmost safety, respect, and dignity.

The centre was designed to create a stress-free, child-friendly environment that prioritises privacy and safety during the healing process, said a press note from the police.

Operating in close coordination with key stakeholders, including the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the District Department of Social Welfare, and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the centre will offer several specialised services, like expert counselling. Affected children will receive professional counselling from a senior counsellor provided by the Department of Social Welfare.

Additionally, the centre will extend post-trauma support to parents and guardians to help them cope and support their children effectively. A dedicated, child-friendly space ensures privacy and a sense of security for vulnerable children. The centre will also actively provide awareness and counselling programmes focused on preventing drug abuse and sexual abuse.