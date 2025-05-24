Tambaram Police launch education drive for underprivileged students in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: In a unique community-driven effort, the Tambaram City Police has launched an initiative to assist underprivileged students in Chennai's Perumbakkam area to take up higher education, a move that aims to drive youth away from a life of crime.

The programme targets students who have completed their higher secondary (Class 12) exams but face financial barriers to pursuing college degrees. Perumbakkam, a southern suburban neighbourhood in Chennai, houses approximately 20,000 low-income families relocated from slums along roadsides and riverbanks by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Most residents are daily wage labourers or work in informal sectors. Many of their children discontinue education after high school due to economic constraints. This trend, police note, has inadvertently contributed to rising petty crimes and substance abuse among disengaged youth. To address this, the Tambaram City Police have proactively initiated door-to-door campaigns and loudspeaker announcements about the initiative across Perumbakkam's TNUHDB housing blocks.

Their goal is to identify students eligible for college admission and provide logistical support, including assistance with application processes and documentation.

"Education is empowerment. By ensuring these youths enter colleges, we aim to steer them away from crime and toward brighter futures," stated a senior police official.

Special evening camps will be organised in Perumbakkam, where students can submit the copies of their Class 12 mark sheets, college applications, and related documents. Police personnel will guide them through enrolment procedures and connect families with potential resources.

The initiative emphasises accessibility, with officers visiting homes to ensure no eligible student is overlooked. Local residents have welcomed the initiative, praising the police for their socially conscious approach. "Many here couldn't afford college despite their children's merits. This support brings hope," said a parent in a Perumbakkam.

If successful, the model may expand to other marginalised areas in Chennai's suburbs.