Tambaram Police field traffic marshals to clear congestion

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police launched 26 two-wheeler Traffic Marshal vehicles on Wednesday to help manage traffic and reduce congestion on major junctions. The marshals will be deployed on major junctions on the GST Road, ECR, OMR, and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

Tambaram Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak flagged off the marshal bikes from Chromepet police station on Wednesday. The traffic marshals will work in 8-hour shifts and will be on patrol round-the-clock without any breaks. The bikes are fitted with bright lights and loud sirens to alert other vehicles and clear the way during emergencies.

The main duties of the traffic marshals include removing traffic blocks, reaching accident spots quickly, helping injured people by calling ambulances, and ensuring the area remains clear without traffic jams. These marshals will also manage traffic near busy places like schools, colleges, shopping malls, offices, and temples during the peak hours.

To improve traffic flow, the police have already removed more than 150 roadside stalls that were blocking the roads. Commissioner Modak said cases booked for drunk driving have gone up sharply from 1,937 in 2024 to 4,827 in just the first six months of 2025. Also, more than 4,000 people who drove vehicles on the wrong side have been fined.

Due to these measures, road accident deaths have dropped by 51 per cent this year, while serious accidents without deaths have also come down by 25 per cent, the officer said.