Tambaram police arrest group for cheating man of over Rs 50 lakh

CHENNAI: Tambaram police arrested a group of men who cheated a man of over Rs 50 lakh by threatening digital arrest.

The police received a complaint that cyber criminals had posed as Mumbai police, and conned Rs 50 lakh from a man. Another person was cheated of Rs 1.97 lakh similarly in the name of Stock Market Trading in Pallikaranai.

Based on a complaint, Tambaram Cybercrime Wing registered a case. During investigation, they found that Prince Prakash and six of his associates were linked to the case. They had cheated Rs 29.91 lakh from a businessman in Kerala and were arrested by the Kerala police.

The Tambaram police arrested Prince and his associates, and remanded them in judicial custody. They recovered Rs 15 lakh from the suspects.

The police said the public should be vigilant of cybercrimes such as part-time jobs, digital arrests, and trading investments. The money collected is routed out of the country through cryptocurrency. People have to be cautious before making any financial investments to prevent falling for a con.