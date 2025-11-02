Tambaram police arrest 4 serial offenders for multiple cases

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police have arrested four serial offenders involved in a series of drug trafficking and assault cases.

According to an official statement by the Tambaram city police, the Guduvanchery police team intercepted a car near Thailavaram junction on Saturday morning, and on checking the vehicle, police found 2 kg of ganja and three machetes.

The occupants of the vehicle, S Ashok (25) of Guduvanchery, N Muneeswaran (22) of Vandalur and D Santosh (25) of Kundrathur, were arrested. The trio were booked under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

Investigations revealed that Ashok is a 'B' category offender and Muneeswaran is an 'A' category offender.

The police arrested another history sheeter on Friday, who threatened and robbed the staff at a hardware store in Madambakkam. The Manimangalam police arrested S Rathinasabapathi (30), a history sheeter with 16 criminal cases against him.

All four accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.