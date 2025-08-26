Tambaram Mayor, Zone 2 chairman argue during council meeting

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Tambaram council meeting on Monday after an argument broke out between Mayor Vasanthakumari and the zone 2 chairman, who also belongs to DMK.

The corporation council meeting was chaired by the Mayor on Monday morning. During the meeting, 275 resolutions were passed.

However, the councillors complained that none of the resolutions were directly related to the welfare of the people. Joseph Annadurai, chairman of Zone 2, raised the issue that zonal meetings had not been held for the last five months and demanded that they should be conducted twice this month. The Mayor disagreed, saying zonal meetings could only be held once every three months. This disagreement led to a loud argument between them, even though they belong to the same party.

Adding to the tension, women councillors from Zone 3 broke down in tears, saying that since their zonal chairman was suspended by the State government, all 14 wards in their zone had been left without proper attention. They lamented no work was going on happening in their wards, and were afraid to face people in the next election.

Councillors also raised strong concerns about severe water shortages in many wards. Mayor Vasanthakumari assured the councillors that their complaints would be addressed, and promised that immediate steps would be taken by the Corporation Commissioner.