Tambaram forest dept rescue abducted Pangolins, 4 held

CHENNAI: The Tambaram forest department arrested four men who illegally kept Pangolins (anteaters) in their house in Old Perungalathur with the intent to sell them in China for Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday.

Based on the information, the forest officials posed as Pangolin buyers and visited the suspects to verify the claims.

On Tuesday morning, armed officers surrounded the house and arrested Zahir Hussian (30) of Kerala, Illayaraja (35) of Andhra and two others. They rescued a female Pangolin and its baby.

During the inquiry, the officers found the gang used to smuggle the Pangolins from the forests in Andhra, and they rented a house in Old Perungalathur and were bargaining with the buyers in China for selling them for up to Rs 50 lakh.

The main accused from Kerala went missing, and the forest officers have formed special teams to nab him. The officers also found that the Pangolins were weak as they were served with old wooden logs instead of proper food. The officers said the Pangolins will be sent to the forest again after receiving the court's order.