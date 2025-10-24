Tambaram EMU services restored to original timings

CHENNAI: Several EMU train services, which were earlier operated with revised timings to facilitate incoming passengers at Tambaram railway station have now been restored to their original timings.

The changes were due to the change in the schedule of Train No 16102 (Kollam – Chennai Egmore express) and change in Termination of Train No 16160 (Mangaluru Central- Chennai Egmore express), said a Southern Railway press release.

Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local, will leave Tambaram at 11.00 am which is its original timing. Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local trains will leave Chennai Beach at 12.15 pm, 11:52 pm, 12 :02 pm. Chengalpattu – Gummidipundi EMU local will leave Chengalpattu at 09.50 am and Tambaram departure at 10.45 am. Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local, will leave Chennai Beach at 12.28 pm.

On Sundays, the passenger special service operated between Tambaram – Chennai Beach – Tambaram since June 20, 2025 stands cancelled from October 26, added the statement.