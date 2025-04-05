Tambaram denizens say no to incinerator plant

CHENNAI: Residents and activists of Tambaram are wary about the new waste-to-energy plant being set up at Vengadamangalam in the neighbourhood. The concern is that incinerator plants would increase air pollution, and contaminate water bodies, which would pose serious health hazards to residents.

To reduce the solid waste crisis in the city, an incinerator plant at 21 MW is being planned at the Kodungaiyur dump yard at an estimated cost of Rs 3,450 crore. As much as 1,500 tonnes of non-recyclable solid waste will be incinerated per day with EB generation capacity of 15-18 MW.

Naturally, residents are not happy with the State government’s decision. “Air pollution is already on the rise across the city, and an incinerator plant would boost it further,” said Dayanand Krishnan, civic activist and resident of Chitalapakkam. “The plant should not be set up near the waterbodies as there’s a risk of contamination. Through automated machines, the waste can be segregated, and chimneys with air filters can be maintained properly.”

It’s scientifically proven that burning plastic wastes, solid wastes and metals will increase the carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere. “What type of incinerator is the Tambaram Corporation going to use? Pyrolytic chamber incinerators are most effective for destroying hazardous materials as they have lower emissions,” stated SM Govindarajan, president, United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations, Tambaram.

A few days ago, a report titled ‘Waste Incineration- Zero Pollution or Zero Truth’ was submitted by civil society organisations, which urged the government to take legal action against a 10-tonne incinerator operator in Manali for various environmental and regulatory violations. It also suggested to scrap the proposed WTE incineration project in Kodungaiyur and Tambaram which will cumulatively burn 3,600 tonnes of unsegregated MSW, or more than 50% of the waste generated in Chennai, which could have an immediate impact on the health of 1.8 million people.

A senior official in the Tambaram Corporation told Dt Next, “In Vengadamangalam, 45 acres will be used for setting up an incinerator. While setting it up, the municipality will ensure all guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) are followed. Preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will take another 2 months, and the plant will become operational by the end of 2026,” the official stated.