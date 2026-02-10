Tambaram Corporation announces surplus budget of nearly Rs 2 cr for 2026-27

According to the budget, the Corporation has projected a total revenue of Rs 1,447.42 crore for the current financial year. Of this, Rs 976.04 crore is expected from various taxes, including professional tax and property tax, Rs 416.90 crore from water and underground drainage taxes, and Rs 54.48 crore from other sources.

On the expenditure side, the corporation has allocated Rs 1,445.50 crore, which includes Rs 975.36 crore for maintenance works such as roads, Rs 416 crore for water supply and drainage maintenance, and Rs 53.70 crore for other expenses. Based on these estimates, the civic body has announced a surplus of Rs 1.92 crore for 2026-2027.

In comparison, the 2025-2026 financial statement showed a surplus of Rs 51 crore. The total revenue has increased by Rs 308.12 crore compared to the previous year, which officials described as a sign of improved performance by the corporation.