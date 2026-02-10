Tambaram Corporation announces surplus budget of nearly Rs 2 cr for 2026-27

CHENNAI: The council meeting of the Tambaram Corporation, headed by Mayor Vasanthakumari, was held on Tuesday, during which the financial statement and budget for 2026-2027 were presented.
According to the budget, the Corporation has projected a total revenue of Rs 1,447.42 crore for the current financial year. Of this, Rs 976.04 crore is expected from various taxes, including professional tax and property tax, Rs 416.90 crore from water and underground drainage taxes, and Rs 54.48 crore from other sources.
On the expenditure side, the corporation has allocated Rs 1,445.50 crore, which includes Rs 975.36 crore for maintenance works such as roads, Rs 416 crore for water supply and drainage maintenance, and Rs 53.70 crore for other expenses. Based on these estimates, the civic body has announced a surplus of Rs 1.92 crore for 2026-2027.
In comparison, the 2025-2026 financial statement showed a surplus of Rs 51 crore. The total revenue has increased by Rs 308.12 crore compared to the previous year, which officials described as a sign of improved performance by the corporation.
The budget includes 68 new projects, such as construction of a multi-level parking facility in Tambaram to reduce traffic congestion, establishment of an international-standard kabaddi stadium to promote rural sports of TN, development of playgrounds for various sports, creation of new parks for children and walking spaces for senior citizens, expansion of drinking water projects, laying of quality roads in new residential areas, installation of new LED street lights and developing parks and sports facilities for residents.
However, opposition AIADMK councillors strongly objected, terming the document a paper budget that lacked real execution. They said that nearly 30% of projects announced in the previous year had not been completed and that several works had not even commenced.
They also questioned the status of the earlier-announced Rs 800-crore underground drainage scheme for the newly added and previously neglected areas, saying the current budget offered no clarity.
The criticism triggered sharp arguments from DMK councillors, resulting in loud scenes inside the council hall. As tensions escalated, AIADMK members staged a walkout. The meeting continued in their absence, and the council went on to pass 249 resolutions.
This is the fourth budget presented since the formation of the Tambaram Corporation. Of these, the first two budgets were routine financial statements without surplus or major project announcements. With new projects and a surplus, this marks the Corporation’s second surplus budget.