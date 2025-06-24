Tambaram Corpn engineer booked after lamp post falls on delivery executive

CHENNAI: A food delivery executive was severely injured as a streetlight pole on the Tambaram flyover snapped and fell on him on Friday. The Tambaram Corporation's electric engineer was subsequently booked for gross negligence.

Surya (23) of Vellore works as a food delivery agent in Chennai. As the city and suburbs experienced sudden showers on Friday night, Surya took shelter under the Tambaram flyover to wait out the rain. Suddenly, a lamp post installed on the flyover snapped and fell on him, inflicting severe head injury.

Following the incident, the Tambaram police found in their probe that the electrical department of the Tambaram maintenance was responsible for the lamp posts on the flyover. This was not a lone incident. A few months ago, another lamp post on the east Tambaram wing of the same flyover snapped and injured two cleanliness workers.

The flyover was inaugurated only in 2011, but poor maintenance has led to several potholes and wonky light poles as they rusted and became unstable.

In recent times, many private internet providers have tied their cables to these wonky poles, adding to the weakening of their structure.

Following the delivery executive's injury, police have registered a case against the Tambaram Corporation's electrical engineer under three sections. Further investigation is under way. Police added that Surya is married and has an eight-month-old baby, and his condition remains critical.