Tambaram cops seize 50 kg ganja in 4 days, arrest 9 narcotics peddlers

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police has seized about 50 kg of ganja in the last four days and arrested nine persons as part of their continuous action against narcotics peddlers.

On Tuesday, the Tambaram PEW (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) arrested Motibul Sheikh (30), a West Bengal native, and seized 22 kg of ganja from him based on a tip-off about the movement of ganja along the Irumbuliyur- Madhuravoyal bypass.

The contraband was found while checking trolley luggage. Probe revealed that Sheikh had sourced the ganja from Odisha to supply to guest workers in and around Tambaram and Pallavaram.

On Sunday, Tambaram City Police seized 22.5 kg of ganja and arrested seven people in two separate cases booked by the Kannagi Nagar police and the Pallikaranai PEW. Last Friday, 5 kg of ganja was seized from G Vishwanathan (32) near the Guduvanchery railway station by the local PEW.