Tambaram commuters stuck in blamegame as escalators become makeshift steps

CHENNAI: Frequent breakdowns of escalators on the skywalk connecting the Tambaram bus terminus and railway station are making the commute tougher for thousands of users every day.

Located along the busy GST Road, both hubs remain crowded through the day and night. The skywalk was installed to ease movement between the two facilities.

In the last few months, the escalators have broken down frequently and remain non-functional for extended periods, forcing passengers to use them as a staircase, defeating their purpose and causing delays for users.

However, unlike regular staircases, escalator steps are steeper, making the climb particularly difficult for elderly people, patients and persons with disabilities.

Commuters who raised complaints with the Highways department were reportedly told that maintenance of the escalators had been outsourced to private contractors. The contractors, however, claim that while routine maintenance is their responsibility, the replacement of damaged components such as rollers and belts, which cost several lakhs of rupees, must be carried out by the department.

With both the Highways department and the private contractors blaming each other, the escalators continue to remain out of service, leaving passengers to bear the brunt. The problem is more acute during morning and evening peak hours, when office-goers and long-distance travellers crowd the skywalk.