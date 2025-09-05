Taiwan urges support to take on UN roles

CHENNAI: The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai, in collaboration with the Taiwan Alumni Association, held an event supporting Taiwan's participation in UN specialised agencies at the TECC office on Thursday.

The gathering called on the international community, including the governments and people of the five southern Indian states, to support the rights of Taiwan's 23 million people for international participation.

"Taiwan's exclusion from the United Nations and its specialised agencies prevents Taiwan from sharing its valuable experiences and achievements in areas such as public health, disaster prevention, aviation safety, combating transnational crime, and climate change," said Stephen Hsu, Director-General of TECC in Chennai, during the event.

Members of the Taiwan Alumni Association in Chennai, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Chennai office, teachers of the Taiwan Education Center, and Taiwanese business representatives participated in the event.