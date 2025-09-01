Begin typing your search...

    Taiwan Education Centre in Chennai to teach Mandarin, facilitate exchange programmes

    The centre has been established in collaboration with National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai, and Taiwan’s Ministry of Education.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Sept 2025 7:46 PM IST
    Taiwan Education Centre in Chennai to teach Mandarin, facilitate exchange programmes
    X

    Ms. Jill Lai, Director of Education at TECC Chennai, addressing the gathering during the Inauguration of Taiwan Education Centre at Chennai Institute of Technology on August 27 

    CHENNAI: A Taiwan Education Centre (TEC) was inaugurated at the Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT), Kundrathur, on Wednesday. The centre will offer training in Mandarin and facilitate student and faculty exchange programmes, research collaborations, and higher education opportunities in Taiwan.

    The centre has been established in collaboration with National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai, and Taiwan’s Ministry of Education.

    CIT Chairman P Sriram, who presided over the function, highlighted the institution’s focus on global engagement and academic excellence. Stephen SC Hsu, director general of TECC, Jill Lai, director of education at TECC Chennai, and Wei-Sung Wang, director of the Taiwan NTHU India Research Center, participated in the launch. Lai spoke about the historical ties between India and Taiwan and the need to strengthen educational partnerships.

    According to CIT, 64 students are receiving Mandarin training. The programme is part of efforts supported by Taiwan’s education ministry to promote Mandarin worldwide and encourage students to pursue higher education in Taiwan.

    TaiwanKundrathurMandarin
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X