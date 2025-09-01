Taiwan Education Centre in Chennai to teach Mandarin, facilitate exchange programmes

CHENNAI: A Taiwan Education Centre (TEC) was inaugurated at the Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT), Kundrathur, on Wednesday. The centre will offer training in Mandarin and facilitate student and faculty exchange programmes, research collaborations, and higher education opportunities in Taiwan.

The centre has been established in collaboration with National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai, and Taiwan’s Ministry of Education.

CIT Chairman P Sriram, who presided over the function, highlighted the institution’s focus on global engagement and academic excellence. Stephen SC Hsu, director general of TECC, Jill Lai, director of education at TECC Chennai, and Wei-Sung Wang, director of the Taiwan NTHU India Research Center, participated in the launch. Lai spoke about the historical ties between India and Taiwan and the need to strengthen educational partnerships.

According to CIT, 64 students are receiving Mandarin training. The programme is part of efforts supported by Taiwan’s education ministry to promote Mandarin worldwide and encourage students to pursue higher education in Taiwan.