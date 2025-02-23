52 TN govt school students fly to Malaysia for study tour

CHENNAI: In an initiative to promote global exposure for young achievers, 52 exceptional students from grades 6 to 9 in Tamil Nadu's government-run middle and high schools embarked on an educational tour to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The group, accompanied by four teachers and officials, departed from Chennai International Airport on Sunday night and is set to return on February 28.

This initiative stems from an announcement made in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, where the government pledged to annually sponsor international educational trips for students excelling in academics, sports, literature, arts, and other fields. The program aims to broaden students' horizons by exposing them to global cultures and educational practices.

Selected through rigorous criteria, the 52 students represent top performers in diverse areas, including literary competitions, quizzes, sports, and cultural festivals. This year's cohort marks the latest in a series of tours that have previously sent students to countries like Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

During their week-long stay in Malaysia, the students will visit key cultural and educational sites, such as the Chocolate Museum, Batu Caves Murugan Temple, Genting Highlands, KL Tower, and the Malaysian Tamil Sangam—an organization celebrating Tamil heritage. These visits are designed to blend learning with cultural immersion.

Excitement filled Chennai International Airport as the students, clad in school uniforms, arrived enthusiastically for their journey. They were warmly welcomed by officials from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department and airport authorities, who facilitated their safe boarding. Parents and school administrators expressed pride in the students' achievement, highlighting the transformative potential of such opportunities.

"This tour is not just a reward but a learning experience that will inspire these young minds, " remarked a state education official.

The initiative underscores Tamil Nadu's commitment to enhancing educational quality and global connectivity for its students. Upon their return, the participants are expected to share their experiences with peers, fostering a culture of aspiration and curiosity in classrooms statewide.