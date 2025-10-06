T Nagar residents call for linking of North and South Usman Road flyovers

CHENNAI: In a major relief to motorists and pedestrians alike, the inauguration of the new flyover in T Nagar has led to a significant reduction in traffic congestion in the commercial area.

According to a report in The Hindu, the Greater Chennai Corporation has joined hands with the traffic police and created over 200 new parking slots for two-wheelers along Usman Road, between the Burkit Road junction and Sarojini Street. The GCC has also dedicated the entire stretch for motorcycles and prohibited cars from parking.

Apart from this, the GCC has also taken efforts to widen pedestrian spaces near the Usman Road junction to facilitate easy movement for shoppers and residents.

While the flyover has ensured there is a smooth flow of traffic, motorists complained of minor congestion near the ramp leading to Anna Salai and the North Usman Road flyover. Similarly, some of the buses which are using the service lanes on the flyover are reportedly bypassing some stops which has forced commuters to walk longer distances.

In a significant move, some of the residents have requested the GCC to connect the North and South Usman Road flyovers. It may be noted that the project which was initiated a decade ago was put on the backburner as some of the residents were afraid of losing their homes and shops to land acquisition.

However, now with advanced technology and modern engineering, residents are expected to offer support for the project as there would be no requirement for land acquisition.