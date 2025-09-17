SWD, pipe works bring roaring vehicles to a crawl in Semmencheri

CHENNAI: The Nookampalayam Link Road is yet another case where the daily routine of residents has been hit by ongoing civic works, slowing down vehicular traffic to a crawl for many months now.

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the Metro Water Board are simultaneously constructing storm water drains and laying drinking water pipelines along the 2-km stretch of the link road that connects Perumbakkam's large resettlement site, several apartment clusters in Semmencheri and educational institutions in Thazhambur with the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR).

Motorists report that the road, a key link to OMR, turns into a bottleneck every morning, forcing vehicles to move at a snail's pace. Students heading to nearby schools and colleges, along with office-goers, face long delays. Residents have urged the civic agencies to expedite the work and coordinate better to ease congestion.

The neighbourhood houses over a lakh of people from 10,000 residences.

Over 1,000 vehicles from DLF Garden City, Perumbakkam resettlement site, Tsunami quarters in Semmencheri, Kamarajar Nagar, Arasalankani and other neighbourhoods use one side of the road. "The GCC and metro water departments are working passively, and name-sake promises are given by the official over the completion of the SWD in the city," said L Tamil Selvan, a resident of Permbakkam resettlement site.

"Bumper-to-bumper traffic starts from the Semencherri bus stop junction. Several people wait on the road for the buses to reach various places. The traffic starts around 7.30 am and continues till 9.30 am. Similar situation begins around 5 pm," said R Vivek, another Perumbakkam resident.

The traffic personnel on duty stated, "More than two police officers are handling the traffic. The public's understanding is important for the free flow of vehicles. Motorists go on the wrong side, blocking the vehicles in the opposite direction. We're doing our best job in regulating the traffic."

Despite these measures taken by the cops, school students poured out their grievances. A class 9 student said, "Though I boarded an early bus, it took around 40 minutes to reach my school in Sholinganallur. Expecting the works to be completed soon."

N Shiv Kumar, the Nookampalayam Link Road Residents Welfare Association, general secretary, stated, "The Metro Water board is installing a drinking water pipeline work, and an overhead tank is being constructed to supply water to the residents. Recently, we reached out to the Metro Water officials to expedite the works."

"Macro SWD works are under way on the northern side of the road to drain the rainwater. The works are progressing at full speed and at regular intervals inspecting the spot," a GCC official told DT Next, adding, "No work will happen after September 30, till the end of December. Then the work will restart in January next year."

A Metro Water Board official said, "The drinking water pipeline and sewer works are under way. We have completed the 650-metre stretch and handed it over to GCC. Another 200 metres will be handed over by the end of September. The remaining works will restart after the monsoon."