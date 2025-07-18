Swachh ranking: Chennai ranked 104 in TN; Dy Mayor says unfair

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation, which had unveiled an ambitious plan, Singara Chennai 2.0, to transform itself into a beautiful megapolis, was shown the reality by the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2024-25, which placed it at a low 38th spot among Urban Local Bodies with a population of over 10 lakh.

Such is its dismal situation that even within Tamil Nadu, the capital city, which often boasts of being among the oldest municipal bodies in the whole world, was placed at an abysmal 104th rank, reveal the survey results.

Things are not better in other local bodies in the State, as only Namakkal figures in the central list, that too in the ‘Promising city’ category – more like a consolation prize. The western ULB scored 99 per cent in door-to-door collection, 59 per cent in source segregation, and 99 per cent in waste processing.

When asked about the poor performance, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said the GCC was continuously working to improve cleanliness in the city. He argued that direct comparison with Indore was unfair, citing Chennai’s significantly larger size and population and recent expansions incorporating new areas. “We are not lacking in any sanitation works,” the deputy mayor claimed.

“Public toilets have been privatised, and door-to-door collection and solid waste segregation have improved. We need to examine the specific indicators used for the awards,” he added.