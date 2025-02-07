Suspected case of Mpox creates flutter at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A passenger who arrived at Chennai Airport from Sri Lanka has been isolated and taken to a hospital for further examination, sparking concerns about the possible spread of m-pox.

The passenger, a 35-year-old man from Tripura, arrived at Chennai Airport on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Colombo. During a routine health check, airport health officials noticed blisters on his face.

The passenger claimed that he had purchased a beauty cream in Sri Lanka, which caused the rashes. However, health officials were skeptical and decided to medically verify his claim.

The passenger was immediately isolated and taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for further examination. He has been kept in a special ward, and medical tests are being conducted to determine the cause of the rashes.

Airport officials have stated that the passenger's symptoms are unlikely to be related to m-pox, but rather a skin reaction caused by the beauty cream he used. They have assured that there is no need for passengers to panic.