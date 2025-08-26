Suspect in Guindy murder case held after 11 years

CHENNAI: The Guindy police have arrested an accused in a murder case, 11 years after the incident after a local court issued a NBW (non bailable warrant) against the man.

The case pertains to the murder of Manickam of Saidapet who was working as a security guard. He was beaten up by the contract staff at a CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) construction site in Guindy upon suspicion that he was stealing iron rods from the site.

While his family members initially assumed that he had been injured in an accident and got him admitted to the hospital, Manickam died. His post-mortem reports confirmed that he was attacked with weapons after which Guindy police registered a murder case and arrested Obaid (32) of Nagaland and Kaantharooban (36) of Ramanthapuram district on August 14. One other suspect evaded arrest and fled the city.

Meanwhile, a city court issued a NBW against the other accused in March 2022. Guindy police, who conducted the investigations, arrested the other accused, Biswajit (39) of Assam near Kolapakkam in Kancheepuram district where he was working at another site.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.