Surprise showers cool Chennai residents, rains to continue for 2 days

CHENNAI: After a gruelling, hot afternoon with temperatures surging above normal by 2.5°C, the city residents enjoyed a chilly evening with mild showers on Saturday. The sudden rain was a much-needed respite from the hot sun for the denizens. The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) forecasted that the city would get light rain on Sunday.

Neighbouring Tiruvallur, areas like Egmore, Nungambakkam, Chepauk, Triplicane, Royapettah, Guindy, Ekkaduthangal, Vadapalani and Ashok Nagar, and suburbs like Avadi and Ambattur witnessed moderate rain.

The widespread rain also affected flight services at the city airport. A city-bound flight from Bengaluru was returned due to squally weather. As rain continued for a while, six flights circled the city and landed after the situation calmed down.

A total of 12 flights departed with delays of more than an hour. These flights were scheduled to depart for Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Ranchi, Tiruchy, and two international flights were bound for Sri Lanka and Dammam.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has forecasted that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry neighbourhoods. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts till July 18.

RMC Chief B Amudha said, "The heat radiation resulted in convection in the sudden rain, also Chennai is likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning for the next two days."

"Madurai Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.2°C over Tamil Nadu, and Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 22°C in the plains of Tamil Nadu. For the next couple of days, the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2- 3°C in a few pockets of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas," RMC said.