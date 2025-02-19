Supply glut cuts vegetables prices in Chennai

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables have reduced drastically due to adequate supply from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. However, traders stated that the rates are expected to surge by 15-20% from March if dry weather continues to prevail.

As many as 550 vehicles of vegetables have arrived from across the State, and also Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to the Koyambedu wholesale market after the harvest from the first crop cultivation. This has led to a drastic drop in the vegetable prices; some sold at as less as Rs 50/kg.

“Almost all the vegetable prices, except shallots and drumsticks, have reduced recently due to the steady flow of supply. The rates will remain the same or reduce further till next month,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

The second crop cultivation has already commenced in the county, and the harvesting in mid-March. However, the production would be less compared to the first crop cultivation, so the prices of vegetables are expected to shoot up. Additionally, as the summer has made an early onset in various parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu, crops might be damaged.

“If dry weather continues to prevail, prices might increase by 15-20% due to supply shortage from April 14. Also, it will not be a surprise even if the vegetable rates reach Rs 100/kg. But it’s too early to predict anything now,” stated T Kathirvel, a wholesale trader at the market.

Wholesale price/kg

Onions Rs 20-35

Tomatoes Rs 20

Beans Rs 35

Shallots Rs 100

Drumstick Rs 70

Broad beans Rs 20-30

Chow Chow, Ladies Finger Rs 20