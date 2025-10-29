Sunny skies greet denizens after a week of rainfall

CHENNAI: After a week of cloudy and wet weather, Chennaiites woke up to a bright sunny morning and clear sky, thanks to Cyclone Montha which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh at 12.30 am. It also weakened to a cyclone by 2.30 am on Wednesday, and became a deep depression over the AP coast by 8.30 am.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasted rainfall in a few places over Tamil Nadu, but dry weather prevailed over the Puducherry areas.

Tondi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius over TN. Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Montha over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, crossed AP and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada, between midnight 11.30 pm and 12.30 am on Wednesday. “It weakened into a cyclonic storm at 2.30 am over coastal Andhra and weakened further into a deep depression and lay centred at 8.30 am on Wednesday at coastal Andhra and adjoining Telangana. It’s likely to move north-northwestwards across AP and adjoining Telangana and south Chhattisgarh and weaken into a depression,” added the RMC weather bulletin.

Till November 4, expect light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over TN and Puducherry areas. “Chennai may get one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, and lightning in some areas on Thursday,” added the weather bulletin.