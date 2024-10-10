Sunday train schedule to be followed on 11.10.2024, check details

Begin typing your search...

    Train services would be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta & Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Oct 2024 10:58 AM GMT
    CHENNAI: On account of Ayudha Pooja on October 11, Southern Railway has announced that suburban train services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

    Train services would be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta & Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections, Southern Railway statement added.

    Passengers traveling on these routes are advised to plan accordingly as the Sunday pattern typically involves reduced services compared to weekdays.

