Sunday train schedule to be followed on 11.10.2024, check details

CHENNAI: On account of Ayudha Pooja on October 11, Southern Railway has announced that suburban train services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Train services would be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta & Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections, Southern Railway statement added.

Passengers traveling on these routes are advised to plan accordingly as the Sunday pattern typically involves reduced services compared to weekdays.