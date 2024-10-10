Begin typing your search...
Sunday train schedule to be followed on 11.10.2024, check details
CHENNAI: On account of Ayudha Pooja on October 11, Southern Railway has announced that suburban train services will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Train services would be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta & Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections, Southern Railway statement added.
Passengers traveling on these routes are advised to plan accordingly as the Sunday pattern typically involves reduced services compared to weekdays.
