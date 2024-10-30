Sunday pattern of train services in suburban sections, reservation centres on Deepavali

CHENNAI: As Deepavali festival is a national holiday, suburban train services on Thursday (October 31) will run on Sunday pattern in Central-Arakkonam section, Central-Sullurupeta and Beach-Chengalpattu sections.

The computerised passenger reservation centres (PRS) in Chennai division will function for only one shift similar to Sunday pattern (8 am to 2 pm) on Thursday, according to a Southern Railway press note.