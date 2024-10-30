Begin typing your search...

    Sunday pattern of train services in suburban sections, reservation centres on Deepavali

    The computerised passenger reservation centres (PRS) in Chennai division will function for only one shift similar to Sunday pattern (8 am to 2 pm) on Thursday.

    30 Oct 2024 7:50 PM IST
    CHENNAI: As Deepavali festival is a national holiday, suburban train services on Thursday (October 31) will run on Sunday pattern in Central-Arakkonam section, Central-Sullurupeta and Beach-Chengalpattu sections.

    The computerised passenger reservation centres (PRS) in Chennai division will function for only one shift similar to Sunday pattern (8 am to 2 pm) on Thursday, according to a Southern Railway press note.

    DTNEXT Bureau

