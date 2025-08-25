Begin typing your search...

    Sunday pattern of suburban train services on Aug 27

    Sunday pattern of train services will be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu and Chennai Central- Gummidipoondi / Sullurupeta sections

    25 Aug 2025
    CHENNAI: On account of Vinayagar Chaturthi on August 27 (Wednesday) being a national holiday, Sunday pattern of train services will be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu and Chennai Central- Gummidipoondi / Sullurupeta sections, said a press note issued by Southern Railway.

