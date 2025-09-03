Sunday pattern of PRS centres and EMU train cancellation in Chennai Central - Gudur section

CHENNAI: The computerised passenger reservation centres ( PRS) in Chennai division will function only for one shift, similar to Sunday pattern of working (from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm) on account of Onam on Friday (September 5), said a Southern Railway press release.

Two EMU trains are fully cancelled in Chennai Central – Gudur section owing to engineering works between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai railway station from 12:00 am to 05:30 am on September 4,6 and 8.

Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi EMU leaving Moore Market Complex at 11: 20 pm, Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 09 :25 pm, added the release.