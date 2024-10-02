Begin typing your search...
Sunday pattern of EMU services on 2.10.2024
The pattern will be followed for Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta, and Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu trains
CHENNAI: Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be followed in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta, and Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections on October 2 (Wednesday) on the account of Gandhi Jayanti being a national holiday, a Southern Railway release said.
