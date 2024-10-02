Begin typing your search...

    Sunday pattern of EMU services on 2.10.2024

    The pattern will be followed for Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta, and Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu trains

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2024 1:54 AM GMT
    Sunday pattern of EMU services on 2.10.2024
    X

    EMU train

    CHENNAI: Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be followed in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta, and Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections on October 2 (Wednesday) on the account of Gandhi Jayanti being a national holiday, a Southern Railway release said.

    EMUTrainsGandhi Jayanti
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick