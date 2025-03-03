Summer initiative: Buttermilk and cooling helmets for cops launched by Avadi police

CHENNAI: In a bid to safeguard the health of police personnel amid rising temperatures, Avadi Police Commissioner K Shankar inaugurated a four-month welfare initiative today, providing free buttermilk and advanced cooling helmets to officers on duty. The program, set to run from March 3 to June 30, 2025, aims to mitigate heat-related risks for personnel, particularly those managing traffic and outdoor operations.

The initiative, launched at a ceremony in Ambattur includes the establishment of dedicated buttermilk stalls across police stations and traffic hubs. Commissioner Shankar emphasized the need to prioritize officers’ well-being during extreme heat, stating that the measure aligns with directives to ensure hydration and reduce heat stress. Traffic police, often exposed to prolonged sunlight, will also receive specialized cooling gear such as cooling palm hats and cooling glasses designed to regulate body temperature.

Additional Commissioner, K Bhavneshwari, underscored the importance of the program: “Our personnel work tirelessly in harsh conditions. These provisions are a small yet vital step to support their health and efficiency.”

The initiative reflects growing awareness of occupational hazards faced by law enforcement during summer months. By combining traditional remedies like buttermilk with innovative cooling technology, authorities hope to set a precedent for welfare of cops.