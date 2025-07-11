Sudden train cancellations on Chennai–Villupuram route cause hardship for passengers

CHENNAI: Maintenance work on the railway tracks between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu, on Chennai–Villupuram route has led to the sudden cancellation and partial operation of several electric train services on Friday, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

The maintenance was carried out between 9 am and 1 pm during which trains on key routes including Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram–Chennai Beach, and Chengalpattu–Chennai Beach were cancelled.

Passengers say the announcements were issued for cancellations only late Thursday night. There were no advance announcements like usual at major railway stations like Mambalam, Guindy, St Thomas Mount, Pallavaram, Tambaram, and Guduvanchery.

Adding to the chaos, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) did not deploy any additional buses on impacted suburban routes such as Chengalpattu–Tambaram, Kelambakkam–Broadway, Kelambakkam–T Nagar, and Kelambakkam–Vadapalani, further stranding passengers.

As a result, commuters were left waiting at stations including Tambaram, Guduvanchery, Urapakkam, Chengalpattu, Chromepet, and Pallavaram, with many unable to find alternative transport.