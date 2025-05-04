Sudden thunderstorms and rain bring relief to Chennaiites from scorching heat

CHENNAI: A sudden spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Sunday evening brought much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat in Chennai.

Several areas in the city and its suburbs including Ambattur, Avadi, Pozhichalur, Pallavaram, and Nungambakkam are witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

On Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had forecast light rainfall for the city and its suburbs on May 4. The Met department had also predicted partly cloudy days.

K Srikanth, who runs the Chennai Rains social media handle, posted that thunderstorms have flanked the city from north to south, and there’s a good chance most parts of Chennai may receive some rain. The gust front has already cooled the city, offering much-needed relief from the heat, he said.

He also advised parents waiting outside NEET UG 2025 centres to take precautions, as thousands of students are appearing for the test today.

Echoing him, Pradeep John, popularly known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said the thunderstorm clouds are towering over 15 km in height, with very high intensity, indicating strong updraft and significant vertical growth.

"Today is the one of the best day for chances of hailstorms in Chennai. Dont miss to see it !!!!!," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the RMC has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several other districts in Tamil Nadu, which include Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kancheepuram.