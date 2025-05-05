Sudden gusty winds, rains uproot tree cause power outages, waterlogging in Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: Gusty winds hit Mamallapuram on Sunday, uprooting trees, causing power outages and traffic disruption in several areas.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, an electricity pole fell on lighthouse road and damaged electricity wires.

A sudden spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Sunday evening brought much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat in Chennai.

The continuous rainfall accompanied by strong winds, led to waterlogging in major area including East Raja Street.

On Sunday, power supply was suspended in many areas due to damaged electricity poles and wires as a safety precautionary.

The power was restored on Monday morning, reports added.

Mamallapuram municipality workers cleared the fallen trees on the roads to prevent traffic disruption.

Cleanliness workers were involved in removing storm debris from the affected areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that thunderstorms and lightning with light rain are likely to occur in some areas in the city on Monday.