Sudden flight cancellations cause chaos at Chennai domestic airport

CHENNAI: Passengers at Chennai Domestic Airport faced significant disruption on Friday as a total of eight flights — four departures and four arrivals — were suddenly cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.

The cancelled departures included:

• An IndiGo Airlines flight from Chennai to Tiruchy scheduled for 11.15 am

• An IndiGo Airlines flight to Thoothukudi at 12.00 pm.

• A SpiceJet flight to Shivamogga, Karnataka at 2.25 pm

• An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Madurai at 4.00 pm.

On the arrivals front, the following flights were affected:

• A SpiceJet flight from Shivamogga to Chennai scheduled to land at 1.10 pm.

• An IndiGo flight from Tiruchy to Chennai at 2.00 pm

• An IndiGo flight from Thoothukudi to Chennai at 3.25 pm.

• An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Chennai at 5.40 pm.

The sudden cancellations has caused inconvenience to passengers as they were not informed in advance.

Many were seen stranded at the terminal, seeking clarification and assistance.

Airport authorities confirmed that the cancellations were made due to ‘operational reasons.’