Suburban train services on Chennai Central - Gummidipoondi restored; check details

CHENNAI: EMU train services in Chennai Central - Gummidipundi section are now being operated upto Gummidipundi railway station at a frequency of 01 hour.

First EMU train service upto Gummidipundi was operated at 08.40 am on Sunday.

EMU trains, were operated as passenger specials upto Minjur, on Saturday, on account of restoration works being carried out at Kavarapettai Railway station, said a Southern Railway note.