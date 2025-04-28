Study seeks stories of denizens’ plight during disasters

CHENNAI: The Habitat Forum (INHAF) has requested the residents of Chennai to share their experiences during disasters that hit the city between 2015 to 2025.

The initiative is a part of ClimACT-Chennai, under which the NGO is conducting a study titled ‘Disaster Response in Chennai: Learning from the Past, and Learning from the People’.

“This initiative aims to document how the city responded to major floods and cyclones — through policies, institutional actions, and the incredible resilience of its people,” a release said.

The study also highlights a shift from isolated emergency responses to more coordinated, community-driven disaster management. Civil society organisations, local volunteers, and digital platforms now play a crucial role in rescue and relief. Academic institutions and private sector actors are contributing through research, CSR initiatives, and innovative tools.

“INHAF is calling on citizens to contribute data, photographs, videos, human-interest stories, and local insights to enrich the understanding of how disasters have impacted communities, especially the poor and vulnerable. A detailed report will offer recommendations for a sustainable climate response,” the release added.

Residents can access https://inhaf.org/climact website to share their stories, photos and videos.