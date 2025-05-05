Students forced to write NEET exam in dark halls at KV CRPF school, Avadi 

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) exam for undergraduate medical courses for the academic year 2025-26 was held on Sunday. During the NEET exam held yesterday few hardships faced by the students were reported.

In Kendriya vidyalaya CRPF school, Avadi during exam students faced difficulty due to powercut.

"Due to rains and wind during exams power went off, There were no alternatives like generators or inverters. And students were forced to write exam in dark. Adding to it the water was flowing inside the hall and students were asked to move from their seats. The parents were outside the gate they were unaware about the situation. When the students came out at 5 pm after the exam they narrated the incident. And the exam invigilators were not even ready to give an extra half an hour to the students. This would affect the result of the students," said Vignesh Arjun, a NEET aspirant's brother .

"Since the NEET exam was introduced itself there has been several issues. Incidents like buttons being removed from the dress worn by a female students, the issue of a question paper being changed for a student, removing the thali and nose ring worn by women, and a student committing suicide the day before the exam shocked the country," said Health minister Ma Subramanian during an event here in Kolathur on Monday.

“Edappadi Palaniswami and Tamilisai Soundararajan should help the government to get exemption from the NEET. Talking about anything else shows their incompetence. The NEET exam is disrupting the mentality of the students. The Central Government is obstructing the action taken by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister against the NEET exam,” he added.