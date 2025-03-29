Student dies by suicide in Kilambakkam due to NEET fear

CHENNAI: A girl student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) allegedly died by suicide due to fear of exam in Kilambakkam on Saturday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased was identified as Dharshini, who was preparing for NEET exam scheduled for May 4 at a Private academy in Anna Nagar.

The student had been preparing for the NEET exam since 2021.

After two attempts she failed due to less cut off marks, causing a lot of stress.

The Kilambakkam police is investigating the incident.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)