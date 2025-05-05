Strokes of satire, truth, self-expression: Chennai cartoonists on evolution of arts

CHENNAI: Since our childhood, we have seen cartoons in different forms and media. From reading humorous comics, and thought-provoking cartoons on the country’s current situation, to watching animated cartoons on TV and illustrations of self-expression, we have come a long way. However, in recent times, the essence of cartoons has lost its significance and ingenuity. Two cartoonists from the city share their journey into the world of cartoons, how political cartoons have evolved, and why certain genres remain unexplored in Chennai.

History and significance

Going back in time, the day was spearheaded by the United States-based organisation, the National Cartoonist Society, in the 1990s. The primary aim was to honour the art of cartooning and the cartoonists who create it. The day aims to recognise the crucial role cartoons play in commentary on politics, social issues, and culture. It also serves as an anchor to promote artistry and reading.

Five decades of wit and wisdom

Most of us know him by his pen name, Rohini, but few are aware of his journey, filled with passion and adoration for art. “I have been fond of art since I was a toddler. I decided to pursue it as my career during my teenage years and came to Chennai with the dream of becoming a great artist,” says S Kumar, a cartoonist originally from Tiruchy.

S Kumar

He has explored various genres within the vast landscape of art and has worked as a cartoonist for several illustrious publications and media organisations. “During my time, we commented on the current political state of the region or country, but we never crossed the boundaries. However, now we can see many people mocking others for their physical appearance in their work. It is always important to criticise the work and comments of a person, not their appearance or personal life,” notes the 72-year-old.

He wishes that political cartoonists had more freedom to express their opinions, as he feels that this liberty has been curtailed in recent times. “The focus should be on the issue, and the artists need to be careful in articulating and sketching their thoughts,” shares Kumar, who has created more than 500 cartoons in his art journey.

Though Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over creative fields, Kumar remains undaunted. “AI is not a threat. It can be used as a tool to enhance our work. It is always the artist’s personal touch that elevates an artwork, which can never be replaced by any technology,” believes the cartoonist, who has more than five decades of experience in the field.

Political cartoon by Kumar

‘Chennai-centric works are less’

A comic artist who is fascinated by the world of graphic novels, Parvathy Subramanian’s venture into comics was inspired by Moonward: Stories from Halahala by Appupen and Lynda Barry, an American cartoonist. “I was always into storytelling and started reading different comics from across the world. It is disheartening to see that not many people know about the scope of comics,” says Parvathy.

Parvathy Subramanian

She hopes that Chennai will up its game and that India will have more syndicated cartoons and comics. “But I don’t think it will happen shortly. We need to have more avenues to increase awareness about comics and cartoons. If the demand increases, publishing houses can take a step forward,” she suggests.

Parvathy’s works are a form of self-expression that is relatable to readers. Her comic, Dogs On The Beach, is a silent tribute to Chennai and its people. “The Indie Comic Fest is travelling to many cities in India, except Chennai, because the reader and artist count is under-explored here. It’s high time we came out and changed this. And I also feel city-based comics are quite few,” she adds.

Work by Parvathy

Often, people think comics are all about humour and adventure. But the reality is different. Talking about the genres that remain untouched, Parvathy opens up, “Horror! It has always remained an underrated theme, and translated works from Tamil authors as comics also join the list. We still have a long way to go in themes like love and friendship as well.”

“Now is the right time for all comic artists and cartoonists to come together and build a common space to expand the art. Chennai deserves a lot more exposure,” states the 34-year-old.