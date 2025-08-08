Strict action if students engage in train crimes: Railways DGP

CHENNAI: Strict action will be taken against students who commit crimes affecting the general public travelling in trains, said K Vanniaperumal, DGP Railways, during an awareness programme for Presidency College students on Friday.

The awareness programme on safe train travel is being organised for students in various schools, colleges, and railway stations by the Government Railway Police (GRP) Chennai.

“We have requested the officials concerned to install more CCTVs at railway stations. Students from certain colleges in Chennai are forming groups and creating safety issues for railway property and passengers. If action is taken against students for these issues, their future will be affected. Therefore, most of the time, we advise and release them. But if they continue to engage in criminal activities, they will be arrested and action will be taken,” he warned the students. “In this regard, events are being held to create awareness among students,” the DGP said.

He noted that sometimes the number of guards is higher at certain stations and inadequate at others, adding that however, security at railway stations has now been strengthened.

Regarding the recent issue of students hanging out of moving trains, the DGP said that incidents of student violence have decreased in the past eight months, but one such case occurred last week. “Serious action will be taken against them,” he said. Additional personnel have been deployed at railway stations following a gold chain snatching incident at Perungudi, he added.