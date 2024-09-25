Street with late singer SPB's house to be named after him

Begin typing your search...

    25 Sep 2024
    Street with late singer SPBs house to be named after him
    S P Balasubrahmanyam

    CHENNAI: On legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's third death anniversary today, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the street on which his house is located would be named after his honour.

    A release issued by the state government stated that Kamdhar Nagar 1st Street in Nungambakkam would be renamed as 'S P Balasubrahmanyam Salai' in honour of his contributions to cinema.

    Padmashree and Padma Bhushan winner SPB has sung over 40,000 film songs in various languages.

    DTNEXT Bureau

