Street with late singer SPB's house to be named after him

CHENNAI: On legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's third death anniversary today, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the street on which his house is located would be named after his honour.

A release issued by the state government stated that Kamdhar Nagar 1st Street in Nungambakkam would be renamed as 'S P Balasubrahmanyam Salai' in honour of his contributions to cinema.

Padmashree and Padma Bhushan winner SPB has sung over 40,000 film songs in various languages.